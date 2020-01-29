Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BNS. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Desjardins increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $55.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.37. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $58.22. The company has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 475,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 212.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 39,864 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 558,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,737,000 after purchasing an additional 34,638 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 271.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

