Bank of Nova Scotia to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.91 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $5.91 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.90.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $55.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.37. The company has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $50.36 and a 12-month high of $58.22.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.684 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 475,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,019,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 212.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 39,864 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 558,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,737,000 after buying an additional 34,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 271.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. 46.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

