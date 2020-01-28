Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives C$78.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$78.40.

BNS has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of BNS stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$73.27. 1,602,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,213. The company has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion and a PE ratio of 10.98. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$67.17 and a 12-month high of C$76.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$73.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$73.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported C$1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.82. The business had revenue of C$7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.7399993 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 52.28%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

