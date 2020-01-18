Bank Of Princeton Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Bank Of Princeton in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the company will earn $1.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BPRN. TheStreet upgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Bank Of Princeton from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of BPRN opened at $31.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $205.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.90. Bank Of Princeton has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $33.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPRN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 18,716 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bank Of Princeton during the 2nd quarter worth $701,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank Of Princeton by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bank Of Princeton by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Bank Of Princeton by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bank Of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?