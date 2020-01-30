Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $11.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 million.

BPRN traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,482. The company has a market capitalization of $210.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.60. Bank Of Princeton has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Bank Of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.69%.

BPRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Bank Of Princeton from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

