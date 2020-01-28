Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) President Robert R. Chapman Buys 1,000 Shares

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) President Robert R. Chapman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $14,880.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 95,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,105.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTJ opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.74. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of the James Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of the James Financial Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.58% of Bank of the James Financial Group worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia. It accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

