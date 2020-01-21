Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank Ozk in a research note issued on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank Ozk’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $245.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank Ozk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of OZK opened at $29.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.75. Bank Ozk has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $34.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Bank Ozk’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the third quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 211.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index