Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 34.43%. The firm had revenue of $245.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $30.00 on Friday. Bank Ozk has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens set a $31.00 price target on Bank Ozk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank Ozk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

