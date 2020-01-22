Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank Ozk from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank Ozk and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.40.

OZK opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. Bank Ozk has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.89.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $245.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.78 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Bank Ozk’s payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Bank Ozk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

