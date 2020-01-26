Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Trading Up 8.6%

Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) shares were up 8.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35, approximately 173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 48,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30.

About Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT (OTCMKTS:BKRKF)

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, Asia, and the United States. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and inter-bank call money, as well as deposits on call from customers, and other banks and financial institutions. It also offers cards; working capital and investment loans; mortgages, housing, motor vehicle, and other consumer loans; program loans to support the development of small and middle scale industries, and cooperatives; Kupedes loans to micro scale industries and fixed income employees in agriculture, manufacturing, trading, and other sectors; and syndicated loans.

