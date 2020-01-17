Bankers Investment Trust PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 5.35 (LON:BNKR)

Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.35 ($0.07) per share by the bank on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:BNKR opened at GBX 1,028.70 ($13.53) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 12.72. Bankers Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.97 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,004 ($13.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 52.43 and a current ratio of 52.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 985.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 953.41.

In other news, insider Susan Inglis bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 946 ($12.44) per share, with a total value of £47,300 ($62,220.47).

About Bankers Investment Trust

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

