BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) Short Interest Update

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFIN. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BankFinancial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in BankFinancial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $920,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BankFinancial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,021,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,295,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,842,000 after acquiring an additional 27,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 19,663 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFIN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.81. 457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,643. The stock has a market cap of $198.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BankFinancial has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $16.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.83.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 million. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 19.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BankFinancial will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BFIN shares. ValuEngine raised BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BankFinancial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, BankFinancial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

