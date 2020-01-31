BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of BANKINTER S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of BANKINTER S A/S stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. BANKINTER S A/S has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76.

BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $597.13 million during the quarter. BANKINTER S A/S had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.25%. As a group, analysts predict that BANKINTER S A/S will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BANKINTER S A/S

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services for individual and corporate customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises in Spain and internationally. The company offers private banking services, including various funds; personal, corporate, and retail banking services; mortgages; and consumer finance services comprising credit cards and loans.

