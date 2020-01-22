BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

In other BankUnited news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 20,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $728,901.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,093.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $2,779,539.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,749 shares in the company, valued at $12,931,476.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3,160.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 523,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,125,000 after acquiring an additional 90,921 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 116,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 833.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,382,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,273 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKU traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $34.91. 613,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,589. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.98. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $37.60.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $223.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.93 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

