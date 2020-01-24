BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.20, Bloomberg Earnings reports. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 18.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

BankUnited stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.06. 1,170,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,860. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.00. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $37.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 35.59%.

In other news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $2,779,539.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,931,476.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 20,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $728,901.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,093.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?