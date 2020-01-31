Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.25. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Bankwell Financial Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.89. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $31.89. The stock has a market cap of $219.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 958.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

