Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Bankwell Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

BWFG stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.90. 144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,655. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.40. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 11.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BWFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

