Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $61.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

BANR has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $54.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.27. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Banner has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $64.20.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $137.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.12 million. Banner had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Banner will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Banner news, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $27,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brent A. Orrico sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $42,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Banner by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Banner by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Banner by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banner by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

