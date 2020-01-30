Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BZUN. TheStreet cut shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baozun presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

NASDAQ BZUN traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $30.70. 41,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,289. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.70.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Baozun had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baozun will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth $8,237,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Baozun by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 366,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,260,000 after buying an additional 69,922 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Baozun by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 102,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 68,526 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. raised its position in Baozun by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 196,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 37,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Baozun during the 3rd quarter worth $1,068,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.