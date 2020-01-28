Barclays Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €147.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €147.00 ($170.93) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €178.00 ($206.98) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €153.00 ($177.91) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €149.00 ($173.26) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €156.00 ($181.40) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €142.54 ($165.74).

Shares of AIR stock opened at €134.72 ($156.65) on Monday. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($116.24). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €132.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €127.48.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

