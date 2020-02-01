Barclays Analysts Give DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) a €38.00 Price Target

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) has been assigned a €38.00 ($44.19) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($44.77) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.70 ($36.86) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €35.89 ($41.73).

ETR DWS opened at €35.89 ($41.73) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion and a PE ratio of 17.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €32.26 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.61. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 52 week low of €22.62 ($26.30) and a 52 week high of €34.18 ($39.74).

About DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

