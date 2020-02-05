Barclays Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €13.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.80 ($11.40) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €9.30 ($10.81) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.39 ($12.08).

Shares of EOAN traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €10.49 ($12.20). 7,726,089 shares of the stock were exchanged. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($12.56). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.17.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?