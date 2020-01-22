Barclays Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €65.00 Price Target

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €65.00 ($75.58) target price from stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.49% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €75.47 ($87.75).

HEI stock opened at €64.68 ($75.21) on Monday. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €58.12 ($67.58) and a 52-week high of €73.52 ($85.49). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €65.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is €65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.09.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?