Barclays Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €86.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €87.80 ($102.09).

Shares of HEN3 stock traded down €1.50 ($1.74) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €91.94 ($106.91). 722,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €92.78 and its 200-day moving average is €92.19. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

