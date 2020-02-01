Barclays Analysts Give Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €76.00 Price Target

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been given a €76.00 ($88.37) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.40 ($100.47) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €80.94 ($94.12).

Shares of SAX stock opened at €71.90 ($83.60) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.55, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -278.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €71.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €70.57. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €42.66 ($49.60) and a fifty-two week high of €75.75 ($88.08).

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

