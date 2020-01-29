Barclays Analysts Give Total (EPA:FP) a €59.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Total (EPA:FP) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FP. HSBC set a €53.30 ($61.98) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €57.61 ($66.99).

EPA:FP opened at €46.22 ($53.74) on Tuesday. Total has a 1-year low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 1-year high of €49.33 ($57.36). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €48.72 and its 200-day moving average price is €47.45.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

