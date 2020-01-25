Barclays Analysts Give Vivendi (EPA:VIV) a €28.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.50 ($38.95) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €30.10 ($35.00) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €31.31 ($36.41).

EPA VIV traded down €0.15 ($0.17) during trading on Friday, hitting €24.83 ($28.87). 2,755,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Vivendi has a 12-month low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 12-month high of €24.87 ($28.92). The business has a 50 day moving average of €25.42 and a 200-day moving average of €25.12.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

