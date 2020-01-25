Barclays Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €214.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €214.00 ($248.84) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.55% from the stock’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VOW3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($203.49) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €198.00 ($230.23) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €194.20 ($225.81).

ETR VOW3 opened at €177.52 ($206.42) on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €136.94 ($159.23) and a 1 year high of €187.74 ($218.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion and a PE ratio of 6.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €179.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €163.99.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?