Barclays Begins Coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCI. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.82.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock opened at $145.25 on Thursday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $106.90 and a 12-month high of $149.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.80.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $1,506,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,614.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,016,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,260,000 after purchasing an additional 556,157 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,983,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,350,000 after purchasing an additional 140,864 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1,751.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 136,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after purchasing an additional 129,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,964,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

