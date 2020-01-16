Barclays Boosts Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Price Target to GBX 290

Chemring Group (LON:CHG) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 290 ($3.81) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CHG. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Chemring Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of CHG stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 266.50 ($3.51). 131,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 227.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 198.95. Chemring Group has a twelve month low of GBX 134 ($1.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 252.19 ($3.32).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Chemring Group’s payout ratio is 0.52%.

About Chemring Group

Chemring Group PLC manufactures and supplies technology electronics and energetic products for defense and security agencies, and defense prime contractors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Norway. It operates through three segments: Countermeasures, Sensors, and Energetic. The Countermeasures segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells expendable countermeasures for protecting air, sea, and land platforms; and land-based electronic warfare equipment.

