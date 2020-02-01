Barclays Boosts Informa (LON:INF) Price Target to GBX 960

Informa (LON:INF) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 960 ($12.63) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Informa from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 769 ($10.12) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Informa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.50) price objective (up previously from GBX 905 ($11.90)) on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 908 ($11.94).

LON INF opened at GBX 774.80 ($10.19) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 839.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 823.88. Informa has a 12 month low of GBX 672.40 ($8.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63.

In other Informa news, insider Stephen A. Carter sold 462,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.81), for a total value of £3,797,903.04 ($4,995,926.12).

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

