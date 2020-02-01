Barclays Boosts Reach (LON:RCH) Price Target to GBX 125

Reach (LON:RCH) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 95 ($1.25) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.02% from the company’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RCH. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of Reach in a report on Friday, November 29th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Reach to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

LON:RCH opened at GBX 133 ($1.75) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $398.03 million and a P/E ratio of 9.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 133.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 103.11. Reach has a twelve month low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 150.77 ($1.98). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

In other Reach news, insider Anne Bulford bought 11,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £14,901.90 ($19,602.60). Also, insider Jim Mullen bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £100,000 ($131,544.33).

Reach Company Profile

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and associated digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Publishing, Printing, Specialist Digital, and Central. The Publishing segment offers content through paid-for and free newspapers and related multi-platform digital sites; holds events and exhibitions related to publishing activities; provides contract publishing for football clubs and other sport-related organizations; and offers marketing solutions and commercial partnerships.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?