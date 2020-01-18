Barclays Increases Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Price Target to GBX 1,350

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Gamma Communications to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,320 ($17.36) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) in a report on Monday, January 6th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Gamma Communications from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and gave the company an “add” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Gamma Communications from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and gave the company an “add” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Gamma Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,307.50 ($17.20).

Shares of LON:GAMA opened at GBX 1,340 ($17.63) on Thursday. Gamma Communications has a 12-month low of GBX 732 ($9.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,415 ($18.61). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,295.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,155.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 37.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

In other Gamma Communications news, insider Malcolm Goddard acquired 53,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79) per share, with a total value of £636,660 ($837,490.13). Also, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 6,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,365 ($17.96), for a total value of £82,418.70 ($108,417.13). Insiders sold a total of 147,975 shares of company stock worth $191,820,788 over the last quarter.

About Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

