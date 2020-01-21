Barclays Initiates Coverage on Spectris (LON:SXS)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS) in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a GBX 3,320 ($43.67) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SXS. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Spectris to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,670 ($35.12) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) in a report on Friday, January 10th. BNP Paribas lowered Spectris to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spectris to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,665.91 ($35.07).

Shares of Spectris stock opened at GBX 2,774 ($36.49) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,863.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,601. Spectris has a twelve month low of GBX 2,210 ($29.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,984 ($39.25). The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.17.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

