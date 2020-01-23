Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Raised to GBX 252

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 244 ($3.21) to GBX 252 ($3.31) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BARC. HSBC upped their target price on Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.29) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a top pick rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 210.42 ($2.77).

BARC traded down GBX 3.26 ($0.04) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 171.50 ($2.26). The stock had a trading volume of 34,278,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,310,000. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 178.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 161.34. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98.

In related news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick purchased 473,406 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £804,790.20 ($1,058,655.88).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager