Barclays Lowers BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target to GBX 1,950

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 2,035 ($26.77) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th. HSBC decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,780 ($23.41) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,760 ($23.15) to GBX 1,780 ($23.41) in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,777.14 ($23.38).

Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 1,810 ($23.81) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,764.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,787.42. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34). The stock has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

