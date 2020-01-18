Barclays Lowers IQE (LON:IQE) to Equal weight

Barclays cut shares of IQE (LON:IQE) to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 73 ($0.96).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of IQE from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 65 ($0.86) and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IQE in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of IQE from GBX 64 ($0.84) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.42) target price on shares of IQE in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. IQE currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 77.20 ($1.02).

Shares of IQE stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Thursday, hitting GBX 47.40 ($0.62). 2,065,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,840,000. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 49.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 57.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.54. The company has a market cap of $364.63 million and a P/E ratio of -26.33. IQE has a 12-month low of GBX 40.86 ($0.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 99.60 ($1.31).

IQE Company Profile

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?