Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Receives $8.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

BCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,314,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Barclays by 357.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 187,048 shares during the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Barclays by 451.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 182,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 149,000 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 442,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 137,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 573,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 136,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCS traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,178,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,816. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Barclays has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

