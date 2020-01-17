Barclays Raises Paypoint (LON:PAY) Price Target to GBX 840

Paypoint (LON:PAY) had its price target increased by analysts at Barclays from GBX 835 ($10.98) to GBX 840 ($11.05) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 22.37% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypoint in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,075.25 ($14.14).

Shares of LON PAY opened at GBX 1,082 ($14.23) on Wednesday. Paypoint has a twelve month low of GBX 786 ($10.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,158 ($15.23). The firm has a market cap of $738.28 million and a P/E ratio of 17.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,007.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 940.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00.

Paypoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Romania, North America, and France. The company offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles and prepaid debit card top-ups, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, broadband, and receipt advertising.

