Barclays Raises Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Price Target to GBX 650

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 650 ($8.55) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on STAN. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.18) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Standard Chartered has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 719.91 ($9.47).

STAN stock traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 701.60 ($9.23). 3,180,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,690,000. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 573.80 ($7.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 742.60 ($9.77). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 707.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 685.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

