Barclays Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,000.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,177.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,884.58. 2,480,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,171,680. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $934.37 billion, a PE ratio of 83.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,828.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,816.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Balance Sheet