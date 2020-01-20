Barclays Reaffirms Buy Rating for Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) in a report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $135.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura raised their target price on Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.89.

ADI stock opened at $119.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $87.77 and a 12 month high of $124.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,434,585.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,484.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $277,791.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at $19,246.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,817 shares of company stock worth $12,553,478 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,890,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,110,675,000 after acquiring an additional 310,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,859,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,660,296,000 after acquiring an additional 82,951 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 164.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,958 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,516.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,415,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,155,000 after purchasing an additional 56,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

