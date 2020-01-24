Barclays Reaffirms Buy Rating for Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAMXF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.00.

OTCMKTS BAMXF traded down $1.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 729. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.37. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1-year low of $64.31 and a 1-year high of $88.25.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

