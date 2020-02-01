Barclays Reaffirms Buy Rating for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CHRW. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.85.

NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.22. 2,204,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,482. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.49 and a 200 day moving average of $81.31. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $71.76 and a twelve month high of $92.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $50,076.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 813.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,161.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

