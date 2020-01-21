Barclays Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on UNH. ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $298.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $300.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.42.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,473 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 25,596 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 2,247 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds