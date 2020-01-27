Barclays Reaffirms Buy Rating for Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) in a report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $155.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $172.00 to $140.00 and set an average rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $152.00 to $149.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.43.

NASDAQ WIX traded down $2.04 on Friday, hitting $138.99. 128,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.93 and its 200 day moving average is $131.10. Wix.Com has a 52 week low of $103.30 and a 52 week high of $155.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -98.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.75. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $196.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wix.Com will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.Com by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wix.Com during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Wix.Com during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Wix.Com during the second quarter worth about $72,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

