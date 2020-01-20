Barclays Reaffirms Hold Rating for Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) in a report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $65.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cirrus Logic from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.56.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $84.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.69. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $34.61 and a 1-year high of $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.37 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Forsyth sold 7,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $543,317.04. Also, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,138,080.00. Insiders sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,429,133 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

