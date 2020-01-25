Barclays Reiterates “€138.80” Price Target for Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1)

Barclays set a €138.80 ($161.40) price objective on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HNR1. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €133.00 ($154.65) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nord/LB set a €155.00 ($180.23) price target on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Hannover Re and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Hannover Re currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €137.98 ($160.45).

HNR1 traded up €1.30 ($1.51) on Friday, reaching €179.40 ($208.60). The stock had a trading volume of 109,964 shares. Hannover Re has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($135.31). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €173.84 and a 200-day moving average of €157.97.

Hannover Re Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

