Barclays Reiterates “€21.00” Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €21.00 ($24.42) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IFXA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €21.50 ($25.00) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €20.93 ($24.34).

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($22.91). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €19.70.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

