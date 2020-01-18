Barclays Reiterates “€315.00” Price Target for ASML (EPA:ASML)

Barclays set a €315.00 ($366.28) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €310.00 ($360.47) price target on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €265.00 ($308.14) price target on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($290.70) price target on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €290.00 ($337.21) price target on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €275.54 ($320.39).

